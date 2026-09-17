Mobile EMI Dispute: Youth Held Hostage For Four Days, Blood Sold; Two Arrested

Lucknow, Sep 17: Two people were arrested for allegedly abducting and holding a youth captive for four days over non-payment of a mobile phone instalment, and forcibly taking him to a blood centre where one unit of blood was drawn against his will and sold, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Aniket Singh alias Kaka (26) and Sushant Sharma (31).

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother on September 14, her son Naval Kumar had purchased a mobile phone on instalments.

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On September 8, the accused allegedly took him away on the pretext of taking him to a mobile shop after he failed to pay an instalment.

The woman alleged that her son was kept captive for around four days, made to do labour work and assaulted. She also alleged that blood was taken from him and sold.

The accused allegedly also obtained Rs 2,799 from him online towards the instalment, police said.

Nigohan police station registered a case under BNS sections 143(3) (trafficking of a person), 146 (unlawful compulsory labour), 127(3) (wrongful confinement), and 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), and formed three police teams to trace the accused.

Police arrested the accused on Thursday based on CCTV footage, technical and manual evidence and local intelligence, and were subsequently produced before a court.

Efforts are underway to arrest another accused.

During interrogation, Sushant told police that he worked as a manager with TVS Credit Services Limited in Lucknow and recovered instalments for financed products. He allegedly said Shubham Singh, a field agent with the company, and Aniket also worked in instalment recovery.

Police said Sushant admitted that they took Naval from outside his village as part of a plan to teach him a lesson over the unpaid instalment. Police said the accused allegedly kept the victim at Shubham's house for four days and forced him to do plaster-breaking work and also recovered the instalment money from him. (Agencies)