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Home / Videos / MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob  thanks Millions Of Indian For Support & Appreciation

MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob  thanks Millions Of Indian For Support & Appreciation

  Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Owais Yaqoob  said he was overwhelmed by the millions of Indians who watched the match online and supported him. He thanked the people of their appreciation. He was given rousing reception on reaching...

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Daily Excelsior
05:42 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Owais Yaqoob  said he was overwhelmed by the millions of Indians who watched the match online and supported him. He thanked the people of their appreciation. He was given rousing reception on reaching his hometown Pulwama. Owais won over Bulgarian fighter Delyan Georgiev at BRAVE CF 107 in Bulgaria. Owais dedicated his victory to the support of people across the country

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