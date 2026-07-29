M&M to transfer trucks and bus biz to subsidiary SML Mahindra for Rs 525 cr

MUMBAI, July 29: Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday announced a restructuring exercise under which it will transfer its trucks and bus division to subsidiary SML Mahindra for a Rs 525-crore consideration.

The deal will help SML, a listed entity with M&M owning nearly 59 per cent, grow much faster by going to the market together, the company said in an exchange filing.

The move will also help exploiting the synergies between the two businesses in a much better form and help in its profitability, the company said.

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The aim is to become India's fourth-largest commercial vehicle maker having a wider array of offerings, and take up the revenue to Rs 12,500 crore by FY31, the filing said.

Combined revenues of SML Mahindra and the truck and bus division stand at under Rs 6,000 crore, as per public disclosures.

The Mahindra group, last year, acquired a majority stake in what was then known as SML Isuzu, which has a stronger presence in the intermediate and light commercial vehicle segment, and renamed it as SML Mahindra.

The group's truck and bus division is stronger on the heavy commercial vehicles front. M&M will do contract manufacturing of heavy commercial vehicles for SML, as part of the arrangement, from its Chakan plant.

Vinod Sahay, chairman of SML Mahindra, said the proposed acquisition will create a unified commercial vehicle business focused on truck and bus, and added that the coming together will involve having an integrated product roadmap, sharing product platforms, technologies and leveraging brand equity.

A business transfer agreement (BTA) for the 'slump sale' will be signed by August 7, and the deal is aimed to be consummated by January 2027, the filing said.

Some of the brands of the two entities are at number 5 and 6 from a market share perspective, whereas joining hands will help them move to the fourth position, which is very important as the top-three players dominate with a 75 per cent market share.

"As a joint entity, it becomes a very powerful challenger with a lot of strong brands which both entities have and their teams have created separately over past decades," Sahay said.

Mahindra and Mahindra's chief financial officer Amarjyoti Barua said they opted for a slump sale as it was felt that the SML shareholders should get a valuation based on what is visible currently, without any prospects being built in.

"Initially, MTBD will be a drag on the SML financials, but as the synergies kick in, it will only pull the combined financials up significantly," he added.

The two entities are putting together an investment plan which will be needed for the future, the two executives said, adding that this will focus on a shift to electric mobility, product suite expansion and also capacity building.

Sahay said SML will depend on parent M&M for critical aspects like talent, which is essential for research and development of electric vehicles.

He further said that the combined business has 200 dealerships and 650 touchpoints, carrying out servicing and repairs across the country, and SML is looking at adding up to 25 dealerships and 60 touchpoints over the next one and a half years.

The Mahindra and Mahindra scrip closed 1.51 per cent down at Rs 3,223.15 apiece, while SML Mahindra soared 20 per cent after the announcement of the deal, and closed at Rs 4,565.50 apiece on the BSE, as against gains of 1.16 per cent on the benchmark. (PTI)