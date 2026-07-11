MLAs Ganga, Vijay, GPC delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Vijaypur MLA Chander Prakash Ganga paid a courtesy call on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.

On this occasion, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the administration for the bridges sanctioned at a cost of about Rs 44 crore on various ravines from Purmandal Morh to Purmandal and for the anti-drug campaign.

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A delegation of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (GPC) district Srinagar led by its President Jaspal Singh also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation projected various important matters pertaining to beautification of Gurdwara Chattipatshahi Rainawari, occupation of Gurdwara premises at M.R Gunj and other welfare issues of the community.

Adv. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Member of Legislative Assembly from Hiranagar also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various development issues of his constituency.

The Member of Legislative Assembly also discussed the progress in connection with the proposed Arun Jaitley International Cricket Stadium in Hiranagar. He expressed his gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his support toward the development of the mega-sports infrastructure.