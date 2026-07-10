MLAs, delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Chander Prakash Ganga, Member of Legislative Assembly from Vijaypur called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today.

He discussed various development issues and public welfare initiatives concerning Samba district. He also highlighted the need to expedite developmental works in the Purmandal block.

Advertisement

Tarun Singla, Chairman, Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) and President, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Singla projected various issues of industrial sector and also discussed important matters pertaining to sustainable industrial growth in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Thakur Darshan Kumar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Basohli called on Lieutenant Governor and submitted a concept note for establishment of the Indian School of Pahari Paintings at Basohli in District Kathua.

A delegation from Frisal Kulgam led by Anayat-Ullah Rather, former Member, District Development Council called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various development issues of Frisal and Qaimoh blocks Kulgam district.

Acharya Swami Shri Jitendranath Maharaj, Peethadheesh, Shri Nath Peeth, Shri Devnath Math also met the Lieutenant Governor.

He was accompanied by Suresh Haware, Member, Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board and members of Shri Devnath Math.