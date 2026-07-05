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Home / State / MLAs call on CM, raise developmental issues

MLAs call on CM, raise developmental issues

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, July 4: Several Legislators called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Raabita here today and apprised him of various developmental and constituency-specific issues requiring the Government's attention. Among those who met the Chief Minister were MLA Bani,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:26 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: Several Legislators called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Raabita here today and apprised him of various developmental and constituency-specific issues requiring the Government's attention.

Among those who met the Chief Minister were MLA Bani, Dr. Rameshwar Singh, and MLA Banihal, Sajad Shaheen. The legislators highlighted a range of issues concerning infrastructure development, public services and other matters related to their respective constituencies.

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The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the legislators and discussed the issues raised by them in detail. He assured them that all genuine concerns projected during the meetings would be examined on priority and addressed in a time-bound manner.

Reiterating his Government's commitment to equitable development and responsive governance, the Chief Minister said that the concerns and aspirations of the people from every region of Jammu and Kashmir would continue to receive focused attention to ensure balanced and inclusive development.

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