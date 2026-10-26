MLA Yudhvir Sethi inaugurates dental event in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: A dental event titled "A Tectonic Shift in Oral Rehabilitation: Corticobasal Implantology - A Game Changer" organised by Mankind Pharma was held here today.

Yudhvir Sethi, MLA, Jammu East, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the event, while Dr. Sanjay Sharma, deputy Director Dentistry, Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, attended as the guest of honour.

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The programme brought together dental professionals and healthcare stakeholders to explore innovative approaches in implant dentistry and oral rehabilitation.

Addressing the gathering, Yudhvir Sethi, emphasised the importance of embracing advancements in healthcare and dental sciences to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life.

He appreciated initiatives that promote professional learning, scientific exchange and the adoption of modern techniques in dental care.

Dr. Sanjay Sharma, guest of honour, underscored the significance of continuous professional development and the need for dental practitioners to remain abreast of evolving clinical techniques and technological advancements.

The highlight of the event was the lecture and demonstration by Dr. Rahul Vaid, who discussed the concepts, clinical applications and potential advantages of corticobasal implantology in oral rehabilitation.

The session focused on contemporary implant techniques and their role in addressing complex dental rehabilitation needs.

The demonstration provided an opportunity for participants to gain insights into evolving treatment approaches and developments in implant dentistry.

Dr. Gautam Sharma, Dental Surgeon, University of Jammu, Dr. Umang Jamwal, Senior Periodontist and Implantologist, Dr. Kunal Vuthoo, president elect IDA Jammu contributed to the successful organisation of the program.

Vinod Sharma and Raman Thakur from Mankind pharma, Raghav Gandotra from Swastik pharmaceutical and Enbio pro (switzerland) were also present on the occasion.

The event concluded with an emphasis on the role of innovation, continuing dental education and responsible clinical practice in advancing oral healthcare.