MLA Tanvir reviews development projects, winter preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: In order to assess ongoing developmental works, winter preparedness and the delivery of essential public services, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials here today.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Health Department, Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Roads and Buildings Department (R&B), Water Works, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), City Roads, City Drainage, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board, SMHS Hospital, JLNM Hospital, SKIMS and the School Education Department.

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Emphasising the need for close coordination among departments, the MLA directed officials to expedite all ongoing developmental works and complete them, wherever possible, before the onset of snowfall and severe winter conditions.

He said, "Unnecessary delays must be eliminated and stressed that the public should not face hardships due to a lack of coordination or delayed action by government departments."

Sadiq also reviewed various ongoing construction works in the Zadibal constituency, including the construction of Bab-ul-Salam and Bab-ul-Noor at Dargah Hazratbal, Bab-ul-Zahra in Zadibal and the Sultan-ul-Arifeen Gate at Rainawari Chowk. He further assessed progress on the proposed new Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Zadibal and road improvement works from Kathi Darwaza to Sangin Darwaza.

Reaffirming his commitment to the development of Zadibal, Sadiq said every rupee allocated to the constituency would be utilised judiciously and equitably to ensure that the benefits of developmental projects reach the people directly and bring tangible improvements to their quality of life.

The MLA further urged officials of all departments to work in close coordination, regularly monitor pending projects and remain responsive and accountable to the needs and concerns of the public.