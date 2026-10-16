MLA starts development works at Kali Mata Shrine Kharote

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 15: Marking an important step towards the preservation and safety of the revered religious site, MLA Dr Bharat Bhushan today laid the foundation stone for developmental works at Kali Mata Shrine, Kharote at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakhs.

The Shrine located in Upper Kharote near Kathua is a very revered place which is visited by the pilgrims throughout the year. This temple shrine experiences heavy inflow of devotees during Navratras and on the eve of the first day of the Year.

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The proposed developmental works to be funded out of Constituency Development Fund of MLA Kathua aim to safeguard the temple premises and strengthen the existing infrastructure, ensuring the safety of devotees and the preservation of this important place of worship.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasized the importance of protecting religious places and providing better facilities for devotees.

He reiterated his commitment to the development of Kathua constituency and assured that necessary efforts would be made to address public concerns and improve basic infrastructure.

The initiative reflects the commitment to preserving the region’s religious heritage while ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees visiting the temple.

Among others who were present during the inauguration ceremony included Rajesh Kumar, Block Development Officer, Kathua, Devinder Singh Jasrotia former Chief Planning Officer, Junior Engineer, RDD, Programme Manager VB-G RAM G Scheme of Rural development , Mandal president Suman Bala, Shama Jasrotia, , Capt. Pawan Sharma, Raj Singh, Dharam Singh, Anirudh Sharma, Amit Sharma and Bhanu Partap Singh.