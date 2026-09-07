MLA starts construction work of Nabha community hall

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 6: MLA Dr Bharat Bhushan today started the construction work of a community hall in Nagri Parole near Kathua.

As per a communication, Dr Bhushan apprised that the Community Hall will be dedicated to Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj who is revered by lakhs of people of the country.

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"An amount of forty lakhs has been earmarked for the construction of the Community Hall which will have a big Hall on the ground floor and provision of two BHK on the first floor," he said and added that this was the long pending demand of the people of Nagri Parole which is going to be fulfilled.

Former bureaucrat and son of the soil, R L Bharti joined virtually from Bangaluru, Karnataka.

Among others who were present during the function included Ashok Kumar Sarmal, district Mushroom Development Officer Kathua, Block Development Officer, Nagri Parole, Pardeep Singh, Punjab Chand, former Under Secretary, Kulbhushan Kumar, former President, Municipal Committee, Nagri Parole, Bodh Raj Deol, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dr Bodh Paul, Dr Gundeep Kumar, Dr Nardev Singh, Sat Paul Bhandari, Capt. Pawan, G D Manyal, Jodh Singh Saini, Shobha Gupta, Pawan Kumar Pappu, Bhim Sen, all the members of Goswami Shree Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj Temple Committee, Nagri Parole, Naar Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Balwinder Kumar, Himmat Kumar, Mohit Bharti, Santokh Raj and Sat Paul.

Mandal president Ravi Andotra and Committee members also attended the event.