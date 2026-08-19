MLA starts 4 works worth Rs one crore in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 18: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan today conducted a whirlwind tour of his constituency and started four developmental works worth over Rs one crore.

Accompanied by national secretary, Mahila Morcha, Rekha Kumari, former vice president, District Development Council (DDC), Raghunandan Singh Bablu, city Mandal president, Rahul Dev and Kissan Morcha, president, Devinder Singh Sunny, MLA Kathua first inspected work of lane & deep drain in Ramnik Vihar being executed out at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh. The MLA had earmarked funds for this work under Constituency Development Scheme.

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Noted advocate Kirti Bhushan, Sushma Mahajan, district president of Mahila Morcha, Amit Sharma,and other residents of the locality expressed happiness that main lane of Ramnik Vihar is being built after a gap of over 15 years and there was insanitation and fully damaged lane in the locality which was a serious health hazard.

Thereafter MLA visited Ward No. 4 lane & deep drain work near S.P Office Kathua which was started few days ago at an estimated cost of Rs.18 lakh.

Vikas Kant , Nancy Gupta, Sanjana Jamwal, Rita Kumari and other residents of the locality complimented MLA for stating the work of lane in the area which was a long pending work.

The team then inspected work of lane and deep drain in Ward No.3 in Karan Nagar near house of Dr. Yash Paul and Bittu Painter which is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

MLA directed PWD Division Kathua for maintaining quality in other works too so that benefits percolate down to the masses and funds are utilized judiciously.

Later MLA started work of a Deep Borewell near Sadhu Bowlies, Kathua. These ancient Bowlies are revered by the people of Kathua and the spot has great religious importance because of its sacred Bowlies and temples of Lord Shiva and Maa Durga. The funds for Deep Borewell were provided out of MLA- CDF.

Mahant of Sadhu Bowli, Radhey Giri Maharaj, Indu Rekha, Dharamveer Jasrotia, Akshay Bharti, Ramesh Bharti, Geeta Parihar, Anirudh Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.