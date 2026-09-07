MLA Sopore flags ‘poor’ Tulibal bridge repairs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Repair work on the Tulibal-Sopore Bypass Bridge has resumed after a gap of nearly two months, with MLA Sopore expressing dissatisfaction over the quality and pace of the work being executed.

MLA Irshad Rasool Kar said the ongoing repairs were not up to the required standard and that he would take up the matter with the appropriate forum to ensure corrective measures were taken.

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The residents also question the durability of the earlier work and said the bridge continued to cause inconvenience to commuters and transporters.

The bridge is a key connectivity link for Sopore and adjoining areas, particularly for traffic heading towards Kupwara and other parts of North Kashmir.

The issue assumes added significance with the fruit season approaching, as the bridge is expected to carry substantial horticultural traffic.

Residents have urged the District Administration and concerned Beacon authorities to closely monitor the ongoing work and ensure its completion before the peak season.

"Nearly 500 trucks and trailers are expected to pass through the bridge during the season. Any delay in completing the work could create serious transportation problems," locals said.

They said any prolonged disruption or deterioration in the bridge's condition could become a major bottleneck when large quantities of fruit are transported from Kashmir to markets across the country.

Residents also called for strict adherence to prescribed quality standards to prevent the bridge from requiring repeated repairs within short intervals.

They urged the authorities to treat the restoration as a priority and ensure that the work is completed safely, within the stipulated time and to a durable standard.