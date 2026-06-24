MLA Sham Lal lays foundation stone for Rs 8.43 cr Lala Da Bagh Nallah restoration works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma today laid the foundation stone for the restoration of Lala Da Bagh Nallah under the SASCI Scheme.

The project, being executed by the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), entails an investment of approximately Rs 8.43 cr and aims to improve drainage infrastructure, mitigate flood risks and safeguard public assets in the area.

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The major components of the project comprises, restoration of Lala Da Bagh Nallah from Government School, Nai Basti at an estimated cost of Rs 4.66 cr and restoration of the downstream stretch adjoining the Army Area at an estimated cost of Rs 3.77 cr.

Upon completion, the project will substantially improve the carrying capacity of the drainage channel, facilitate efficient storm-water discharge and significantly reduce the risk of waterlogging and flooding during heavy rainfall.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA appreciated the Government of India for allocating substantial funds to Jammu and Kashmir under the SASCI Scheme for critical flood restoration and infrastructure strengthening works.

He said that such interventions are crucial for addressing long-standing drainage challenges, protecting public infrastructure and ensuring sustainable urban development.

The MLA stated that the restoration of Lala Da Bagh Nallah has been a long-pending requirement of the area and will provide major relief to local residents by improving drainage efficiency and minimizing the threat of inundation during the monsoon season.

Among others who attended the event included Pankaj Pandha, district vice president Suresh Khajuria, former Councillor Mohinder Kumar, district president Mahila Morcha Anjali Chouhan, SC Morcha president Hoshank Chand, Ashok Kumar, AE-UEED Amandeep Sharma and others.