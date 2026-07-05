MLA Shakti Raj Parihar visits Necha Village, hears public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 4: In a bid to address public issues and strengthen grassroots outreach, Doda West MLA Shakti Raj Parihar today visited Necha village in Assar Panchayat, where he interacted with residents and listened to their grievances.

The visit witnessed enthusiastic participation from local people, who accorded the MLA a warm welcome.

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Parihar expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the affection and support extended to him by the residents.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said, "The overwhelming encouragement from the people has further strengthened his resolve to work tirelessly for the welfare and overall development of the region."

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring inclusive growth with special emphasis on the upliftment of weaker and marginalized sections of society.

The visit also witnessed a significant political development, as a large number of local residents, including several SC/ST leaders and prominent workers of the National Conference (NC) and Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the MLA.

Welcoming the new entrants into the BJP, Parihar said that the growing support from people across different sections of society reflects the increasing confidence in the party's leadership, development-oriented policies and commitment to public welfare.

He assured the residents that their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority and that every effort would be made to accelerate developmental works in the area.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with local residents expressing optimism over ongoing development initiatives and reaffirming their commitment to actively participate in the progress and prosperity of the region.