MLA Salman Sagar Seeks Action Against IAS Officer Over Misbehaviour With Woman Officer
National Conference MLA Salman Sagar on Friday condemned the alleged misbehaviour of a senior IAS officer with a woman JKAS officer, calling for strict action against the official and urged the LG to take immediate action...
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National Conference MLA Salman Sagar on Friday condemned the alleged misbehaviour of a senior IAS officer with a woman JKAS officer, calling for strict action against the official and urged the LG to take immediate action in this regard.
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