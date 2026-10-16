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Home / Videos / MLA Salman Sagar Seeks Action Against IAS Officer Over Misbehaviour With Woman Officer

MLA Salman Sagar Seeks Action Against IAS Officer Over Misbehaviour With Woman Officer

      National Conference MLA Salman Sagar on Friday condemned the alleged misbehaviour of a senior IAS officer with a woman JKAS officer, calling for strict action against the official and urged the LG to take immediate action...

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Daily Excelsior
05:39 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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National Conference MLA Salman Sagar on Friday condemned the alleged misbehaviour of a senior IAS officer with a woman JKAS officer, calling for strict action against the official and urged the LG to take immediate action in this regard.

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