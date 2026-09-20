MLA releases Rs 1.60 cr for development of Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 19: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua Dr. Bharat Bhushan today released an amount of Rupees one crore and sixty lakh out of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for execution of developmental works in the constituency.

MLA apprised that earlier he had released an amount of Rupees two crore & fifty six lakh out of Constituency Development Fund for execution of 58 number of works in various parts of the constituency and with the release of Rupees one crore and sixty lakh, thirty-six number of additional works will be executed. The works proposed included lanes, drains, protection works, culverts, roads, community halls, borewells, assistance to houseless families on PMAY pattern etc.

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A total of 94 works have been proposed for execution under Constituency Development Scheme during the current financial year.

MLA added that with the execution and completion of these works, infrastructure will get a boost and will add to the overall development of the constituency.

He said that in third release more thrust has been given to works in Nagri Parole & Keerian Gandyal Blocks of the constituency so that rural area’s development can be accelerated and basic requirements of the community development are taken up.