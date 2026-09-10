MLA Randhawa holds public grievances camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: J&K BJP senior leader and MLA Bahu Ch Vikram Randhawa held a public grievances camp here today.

During the camp, a deputation of MTS employees requested an increase in quota from 25 per cent to 50 per cent to address prolonged stagnation. A newspaper representative sought issuance of security cover.

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Deputations from Nai Basti, Marble Market and Adarsh Enclave raised concerns over erratic water supply, while a deputation from Trikuta Nagar sought covering of open drains.

A deputation requested inclusion of a name in the Ration Card. Deputations from Marble Market and Vikram Chowk sought repair and replacement of streetlights.

A deputation from Sanjay Nagar demanded construction of a protection wall along the nallah. Deputations from Sanjay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sarwal and Marble Market sought construction and improvement of lanes and drains.

A deputation from Panchwati Apartments requested blacktopping, while deputations from Trikuta Nagar Extension, Sanjay Nagar and Bazigar Colony urged expeditious clearance and cleaning of nallahs and water channels to prevent further flood-like situations.

Randhawa, while addressing the gathering, said, "The immediate clearance and proper maintenance of nallahs and water channels must be accorded top priority."

He said that blocked and encroached water channels not only disrupt normal life but also pose serious risks to public property and safety.

Randhawa directed the concerned officials and agencies to examine the issues raised during the camp and take necessary action within the prescribed framework.

He said that such public grievance camps strengthen direct communication between elected representatives and citizens and help ensure that local issues are identified, pursued and resolved effectively.

J&K BJP Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Convenor Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal and Co-convenor T K Sharma were also present during the camp.