MLA Ramnagar holds public darbars in remotest Panchayats

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Oct 17: MLA Ramnagar, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj, today embarked on an intensive, day-long developmental tour across Basantgarh block.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Member of Parliament for Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Bhardwaj acknowledged his constant guidance, proactive support, and key interventions in securing sanctions for major developmental and road connectivity projects across the Ramnagar constituency.

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Continuing his campaign to upgrade civil infrastructure and administrative reach in the hilly sub-divisions, Dr Bhardwaj laid the foundation stones for two long-pending and crucial Public Works Department (PWD) projects in Ramnagar and Basantgarh.

In a major boost to administrative efficiency, the MLA laid the foundation stone for the dedicated Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office complex Ramnagar to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 crores. Fulfilling a 75 years old vital connectivity demand of the local populace, Dr Bhardwaj laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Jhanju Bridge in Panchayat Mang. The project will bridge longstanding geographical divides, facilitating smooth socio-economic transit for surrounding villages.

To establish direct and transparent communication with citizens and address local issues on the spot, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj, accompanied by departmental officials, conducted public darbars at three key locations in Panchayat Kadwah village, Panchayat Loudhra, and Panchayat Khaned. During these grassroots grievance-redressal sessions, the MLA reviewed local developmental requirements, heard public deputations, and issued immediate directives to the concerned administrative departments for the prompt redressal of grievances.

Addressing public gatherings during the tour, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj asserted that equitable development across every corner of the Ramnagar constituency would remain his top priority. Local PRI members, prominent citizens, and local leaders, including Kewal Parihar, Suram Chand, Jaidev Singh, Artish Singh, Joginder Bhagat, Dikshant Sharma, Pooja Thakur, Shapan Thakur, Ajeet Singh, Ishwat, Waseem and others, accompanied the MLA throughout the day-long tour to witness and support these crucial developmental milestones.