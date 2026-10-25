MLA Pyare Lal inaugurates Capacity Building Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 24: MLA Inderwal, Payare Lal Sharma, here today, inaugurated a nine-day capacity-building programme under Usha Silai School initiative at Mughalmaidan.

The programme has been organized by 'Care for You' NGO with the objective of empowering rural women through vocational training, skill development and livelihood generation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Sharma appreciated the efforts of 'Care for You' and the Usha Silai School team in extending skill-development opportunities to women in remote and hilly areas.

The Usha Silai School Initiative seeks to equip rural women with practical skills in sewing, tailoring and entrepreneurship, enabling them to explore self-employment opportunities and establish sustainable source of income.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Parvez Ahmed, Tehsildar, Mughalmaidan; Bhushan Singh, Block Development Officer (BDO), Mughalmaidan and Imtiaz Ahmed, president, Asraria Institute and Technical Education, as guests of honour. Local PRI representatives, community members and participating women were also present on the occasion.

Touseef Malik, founder and president, Care for You, Ramiz Raja, HR Executive, Muzaffar Khawaja, Programme Manager, Tanu Sharma, Coordinator, Skill Development, Lakhvinder Kour and Master Trainer, Usha Silai School, attended the programme.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Touseef Malik.