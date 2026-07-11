MLA Offered ₹20–30 Crore, Ministerial Berth To Defect: CM Omar Alleges Bid To Topple NC Govt

SRINAGAR, July 11: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday alleged that attempts are being made to destabilise the National Conference (NC)-led government by luring its legislators with huge monetary offers, ministerial positions and promises linked to the restoration of statehood.

Addressing National Conference workers during the 26th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah (Madar-e-Meharban) at Hazratbal, Omar, as per news agency JKNS, claimed that one of the party's legislators from Jammu was offered between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore, a ministerial berth and a promise of statehood if he agreed to quit the National Conference.

"They are trying once again to break the National Conference. I have been told that one of our MLAs from Jammu was offered ₹20–30 crore, a ministerial berth and a promise of statehood if he joined them. They think people's conscience is so cheap," Omar alleged.

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He accused political opponents of attempting to engineer defections instead of respecting the people's mandate delivered in the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said the National Conference had remained patient despite repeated delays in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood but warned that patience should not be interpreted as weakness.

"Our patience is not our weakness. It is our strength. But if someone mistakes it for surrender, they are mistaken," he said.

Omar reiterated that the restoration of statehood remains the National Conference's foremost demand and said the party would intensify its campaign through peaceful democratic means.

He also announced that the National Conference would hold a programme on July 11 and a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, subject to permission, to press for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Recalling Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah's contribution, Omar said she stood firmly with the National Conference through some of the most difficult periods in Jammu and Kashmir's political history and taught the party the importance of patience, resilience and commitment to democratic principles.

"Our demand is simple restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. We will continue to raise our voice peacefully until justice is delivered," CM Omar said. (JKNS)