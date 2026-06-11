MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Condemns Killings in PoJK, Says Repression Can't Silence Public Anger
MLA Thanamandi Muzaffar Iqbal Khan strongly condemned the reported civilian killings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), terming the incidents tragic, inhumane and unacceptable. He said that opening fire on civilians under any circumstances violates the basic principles...
MLA Thanamandi Muzaffar Iqbal Khan strongly condemned the reported civilian killings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), terming the incidents tragic, inhumane and unacceptable. He said that opening fire on civilians under any circumstances violates the basic principles of humanity. Khan observed that public resentment intensifies when people’s genuine grievances remain unaddressed and hardships continue to mount. He stated that when citizens are pushed to the brink, they take to the streets in pursuit of justice and are no longer deterred by repression or coercive tactics. He called for respecting human rights and addressing public concerns through dialogue rather than force.
Advertisement
Advertisement