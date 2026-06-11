MLA Thanamandi Muzaffar Iqbal Khan strongly condemned the reported civilian killings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), terming the incidents tragic, inhumane and unacceptable. He said that opening fire on civilians under any circumstances violates the basic principles of humanity. Khan observed that public resentment intensifies when people’s genuine grievances remain unaddressed and hardships continue to mount. He stated that when citizens are pushed to the brink, they take to the streets in pursuit of justice and are no longer deterred by repression or coercive tactics. He called for respecting human rights and addressing public concerns through dialogue rather than force.

Advertisement