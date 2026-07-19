MLA Mohan Lal raises Akhnoor power issues with JPTCL MD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: MLA Akhnoor Mohan Lal Bhagat today raised concerns over recurring power curtailments and overloading of the Akhnoor Grid Station during a detailed meeting with Managing Director, Jammu Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JPTCL), Habib Chowdhary, urging immediate and long-term measures to strengthen the region's transmission network.

The meeting, chaired by Managing Director, JPTCL, Habib Chowdhary, was attended by Executive Engineer, TLMD-I, Simarpal Singh; Executive Engineer, TLMD-II, Anil Abrol; Assistant Executive Engineer, Grid Station Akhnoor, Charan Dass; Assistant Executive Engineer, Grid Station Barn, Rajinder Singh; Assistant Engineers, Rajni Sharma and Anju Bala; and Junior Engineers, Narinder Sharma and Sandeep Sharma.

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During the discussions, Mohan Lal Bhagat said the principal challenge facing Akhnoor was not merely the transformation capacity of the Grid Station but the excessive load on the Jammu-Akhnoor transmission line, which has emerged as a major bottleneck in ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. While welcoming the proposed augmentation of the Akhnoor Grid from 120 MVA to 150 MVA, he stressed that the benefits would remain limited unless the existing transmission corridor was also strengthened.

The MLA also highlighted the issue of the Kalakote transmission line, which was shifted to the Akhnoor Grid in 2024 following a technical fault at the Barn Grid. He said the continued diversion of the Kalakote load, despite restoration of the Barn Grid, had resulted in severe overloading and prolonged power curtailments in Akhnoor, Jourian, Pargwal and adjoining areas. He sought a technical review to assess restoration of the Kalakote line to the Barn Grid.

Bhagat further called for upgrading the ageing Jammu-Akhnoor transmission line with High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors, early completion of the Akhnoor Grid augmentation and implementation of long-term transmission strengthening projects to meet the rising electricity demand.

Responding to the issues, Habib Chowdhary and the senior officers assured that a detailed technical assessment would be undertaken and priority would be given to strengthening the transmission network and ensuring reliable power supply in the region.