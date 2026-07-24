MLA meets CS, demands approval for road project

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, July 23: MLA Ramnagar, Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj, today met Chief Secretary (CS), Atal Dulloo and urged him to accord immediate approval for the Kirchi-Seojdhar road in Dudu-Basantgarh area.

The MLA highlighted that 36.25 km Kirchi-Seojdhar road was sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 2017 but was halted due to the non-availability of mandatory forest clearance and the project was subsequently closed in 2022.

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He informed the CS that the issue was raised by him during DISHA meeting after which the Union MoS, Dr. Jitendra Singh, chairman of DISHA Committee, directed the PMGSY, Forest and Wildlife Departments to undertake a fresh joint survey to identify an environmentally sustainable alignment.

"Pursuant to these directions, a joint survey was conducted resulting in a revised alignment that has reduced the requirement for tree felling from nearly 1,200 trees to around 299 trees," the MLA maintained adding that the area continues to hold immense strategic, religious and socio-economic importance.

He said that the road construction would substantially improve mobility of security forces, facilitate rapid deployment during emergencies, strengthen area domination, improve surveillance and enhance operational preparedness in this sensitive region.

The MLA requested the CS to direct the concerned departments to complete all pending formalities relating to forest clearance and administrative approvals on priority so that the project can be taken up for execution without any further delay.

The CS assured Dr. Bhardwaj that the matter would be examined sympathetically and necessary directions have been given to the department for its early approval.