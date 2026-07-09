MLA Mankotia holds public outreach programme at Sewna

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI, July 8: MLA Chenani-Ghordi Balwant Singh Mankotia today organized a comprehensive public outreach programme at Government Higher Secondary School, Sewna, where a large number of residents from Sewna and adjoining areas participated to highlight their grievances and developmental needs.

The programme witnessed the presence of officers from several Government departments. Former DDC members, former BDC Chairpersons, former Sarpanches, Panches, senior BJP leaders, prominent citizens and a large gathering of local residents were also present on the occasion.

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During the interaction, people raised various issues related to road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity infrastructure, education, healthcare, irrigation and other civic amenities.

Mankotia patiently heard each grievance and directed the concerned departmental officers to take immediate action for the timely redressal of genuine public issues. Several grievances were resolved on the spot, while the remaining matters were referred to the concerned departments with clear directions for prompt follow-up.

On the developmental front, MLA Mankotia announced Rs 20 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in two phases for various developmental works in the Sewna area.

Highlighting the developmental achievements witnessed in the constituency over the past years, Mankotia stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), more than 10,000 houses have been sanctioned across the Chenani-Ghordi Constituency, providing permanent housing to thousands of deserving families. He further informed that over 100 roads have been sanctioned under the PMGSY, significantly improving rural connectivity in far-flung areas.

He also stated that major initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen the electricity infrastructure, with several new projects being launched to improve power supply and reduce transmission-related issues. In the education sector, he said that multiple new school buildings and educational infrastructure projects have been sanctioned and completed after he assumed office as MLA.