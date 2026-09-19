MLA Mankotia holds Public Darbar, listens to general grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI, Sept 18: A public outreach programme was organised today at Upper Madha, near Dev Sthan Community Hall in Block Chenani, where MLA Chenani-Ghordi Balwant Singh Mankotia listened to the issues and grievances of local residents in the presence of officers from various Government departments.

On the occasion, MLA Mankotia also participated in the annual religious yatra at Upper Madha. He inaugurated a passenger shed constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh from the MLA’s Constituency Development Fund, aimed at providing better facilities to pilgrims and visitors.

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Later, a public interaction programme was held in the presence of officers from different departments. A large number of local residents participated and apprised the MLA of issues concerning electricity, drinking water supply, roads, education, schools and revenue-related matters, besides other local development issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Mankotia said that such Public Darbárs are being organised regularly so that people do not have to make repeated visits to Government offices for getting their genuine issues addressed. He said that instead of making people run from one office to another, officers of the concerned departments are being brought to the doorsteps of the people so that their grievances can be heard and resolved in a timely manner.

MLA Mankotia gave a patient hearing to the grievances and directed the concerned officers to take necessary action and ensure their early redressal. He stressed that genuine public issues should be addressed promptly and that departments should work in coordination to provide relief to the people.

A large number of local residents, along with officers and officials from various departments, were present during the programme.