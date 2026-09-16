MLA Mankotia calls on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 15: Chenani-Ghordi Member of Legislative Assembly, Balwant Singh Mankotia today paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in New Delhi.

During the meeting, MLA Mankotia held detailed discussions with the Union Minister on several important road and infrastructure projects concerning Udhampur and the Chenani-Ghordi Assembly constituency.

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The MLA prominently raised the issue of widening of the road from Jakhani to Ramnagar via Barmeen–Ghordi under CRF, stressing the importance of strengthening this vital road link. He urged the Union Minister to take the project forward on priority, stating that widening of the road would provide better transportation facilities to the people and significantly improve connectivity to remote and hilly areas.

Mankotia also discussed the approval of the road from Gourikund to Mantalai under NHID, along with the approval of a new road from Chirdi-Kither to Sapore under CRF. He requested the Union Minister to consider these projects on priority, keeping in view their importance for the people and the overall development of the region.

Highlighting the significance of improved infrastructure, Mankotia said that the comprehensive development of Chenani-Ghordi constituency and adjoining hilly areas cannot be achieved without strong road connectivity and modern infrastructure. He urged the Union Minister to extend necessary support for expediting these important projects.

The MLA expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Union Minister for granting approval to the Sudhmahadev–Dranga Tunnel, a significant project for improving connectivity and promoting development in the region. He further appreciated the continued efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari towards strengthening road connectivity and infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in hilly and remote areas. He described the approval of the Sudhmahadev–Dranga Tunnel as a landmark step, which is expected to provide a major boost to connectivity, tourism, trade and overall economic development in the region.

Mankotia expressed confidence that with the continued support of the Central Government, several major road and infrastructure projects in Chenani-Ghordi constituency will be taken forward and translated into tangible development on the ground.