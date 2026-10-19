MLA lays foundation stone of Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan Road

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 18: Member Legislative Assembly , Kathua, Dr Bharat Bhushan today laid foundation of Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan Road in Kathua.

Sardar Manjeet Singh Rai, Area Secretary, Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan, Kathua; , District Horticulture Officer Kathua, Bharat Bhushan; Block Development Officer Kathua, Rajesh Kumar; Secretary Vijay Choudhary; Babu Ram Sharma, former Deputy Director Planning; Narinder Singh Jasrotia , former District Manager Grameen Bank; former Secretary Rakesh Choudhary, Karan Singh, former Chairman Cooperative Society Kathua; Advocate Kuldeep Sharma, Poet Santosh Dhiman and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.

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Dr. Bharat Bhushan, while speaking on the occasion, said that this vital road which is used by thousands of devotees & residents of the locality was constructed about 10 years ago and since then it was not repaired .He said that on the demand of devotees and residents, an amount of thirteen lakhs has been earmarked out of CDF for the reconstruction of this road which connects Kalibari Highway with Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan , Kathua.

Later MLA visited Suketar, Dansal near Jammu and participated in the Parkash Utsav celebrations of Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj.

The occasion was graced by Sat Sharma , President BJP Jammu Kashmir and MP Rajya Sabha as chief guest, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP. Lok Sabha as guest of honour besides Dr Devinder Manyal , former Health & Medical Education Minister & MLA Ramgarh , team of J&K Goswami Guru Nabha Dass ji Kalyan Parishad, led by Sansar Karotra and Goswami Guru Nabha Dass ji Maharaj Management Committee , Suketar , Dansal.

A large number of devotees were present on the occasion. A cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.