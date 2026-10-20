MLA lays foundation stone of multipurpose Indoor Hall at GDC Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Oct 19: MLA Akhnoor Mohan Lal Bhagat today laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Government Degree College (GDC), Akhnoor.

The project has been allotted an amount of Rs 214.82 lakh.

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Addressing the gathering, MLA said, that the development of educational institutions and the creation of modern sports infrastructure remain among his key priorities. Colleges should not only impart academic knowledge but also provide students with opportunities to excel in sports and other extracurricular activities.”

He said, “The proposed Multipurpose Indoor Hall would provide students with a dedicated facility for indoor sports, physical fitness and various educational and cultural activities. The infrastructure would help nurture sporting talent, encourage a healthy lifestyle and offer young people better opportunities to showcase their abilities.”

Bhagat also reiterated his commitment to ensuring balanced development across the Akhnoor constituency, with particular emphasis on education, youth empowerment and public infrastructure.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality and transparency in the execution of development projects and urged the concerned officials to ensure that the work was completed as per prescribed standards.

Earlier, Bhagat also kick-started the macadamisation of the road from Mohalla Kuldeep Raj towards Government Higher Secondary School, Sohal, under the City and Town Scheme of the Public Works Department (PWD), at an allotted cost of Rs 28 lakh.

The road improvement work is expected to facilitate smoother movement for residents and students while improving local connectivity.

The MLA was accompanied by PWD Executive Engineer Akhnoor Sanjeev Sharma, Assistant Executive Engineer Sunil Baogia, Principal Romila Malla and other officials.

Among those present were mandal president Shamsher Dass, mandal president Neeraj Sharma, former Sarpanch Shamsher Singh Chib, Jagdish Raj, Kishori Sharma, Chairman of Jai Maa Surbhi Gaushala Rajinder Singh, Darshan Chib, Rajesh Choudhary, Jagdish Singh and Amrik Singh.