MLA lays foundation for development works

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Oct 16: MLA Ramnagar, Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj here today visited Kulwanta, Latti and Basantgarh blocks and laid foundation stones for different projects there.

During visit, the MLA laid foundation stone for the construction of the PMGSY Maloti-Undai Road, in Panchayat Chatarari with an estimated cost of Rs. 23.67 crore. Then he laid the foundation stone for PMGSY Kadera Dandi-Deela Bani Road, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 29.6 crore.

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After this the MLA reached Basantgarh block and inaugurated the newly completed approach road to the Primary Health Centre Basantgarh, constructed at a cost of Rs. 32 lakh.

He also laid the foundation stone for a modern synthetic volleyball court at Government Higher Secondary School Basantgarh, sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 15 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasized that the Centre is fully committed towards the development of J&K and to address longstanding demands of the people.

He thanked MoS PMO and MP, Dr. Jitendra Singh for his support and timely intervention in sanctioning the projects.

Those who accompanied the MLA were Kewal Parihar, Shiv Charan, Dikshant Sharma, Yograj Gupta, Pooja Thakur, Shapan Thakur, Ashok Malkan, Sher Singh, Sham Brahmnu, Ishwat, Jaidev Singh and others.