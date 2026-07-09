MLA Kathua releases Rs 1.57 cr for development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan today, released one crore and fifty seven lakh for developmental works in the constituency.

As per a statement, MLA authorized release of one crore and fifty seven lakh out of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for execution of developmental works in the constituency. The works authorized for execution during the current financial year comprises of nine dwelling units for floods affected families, 12 number of Deep Bore wells, eight protection works, 13 lanes , drains and roads works, one work pertains to irrigation and one work pertain to construction of entry gate of Dhian Chand Memorial Stadium, Lakhanpur. The funds out of CDF have been released after prior verification and estimation of each work by the concerned Department to ensure the judicious use of the funds.

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With this release the total funds authorized out of the Constituency Development Fund during the current financial year aggregate to two crores and fifty seven lakh. Earlier one crore was authorized for execution of 15 works of diverse nature. So far 58 works have been authorized for execution out of CDF of MLA Kathua.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MLA Kathua said that with the execution of these works, the much needed relief will be provided to the people of the constituency and major beneficiaries will be the August 2025 floods affected areas.