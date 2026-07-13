MLA Kathua meets Chugh, hails Central Govt over Lakhanpur Food Project

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 12: Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan met party national general secretary and Member Parliament, Tarun Chugh here, today.

MLA congratulated Tarun Chugh on getting elected to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh unopposed. He also handed over to party national general secretary the book of Kathua constituency development works. The Member Parliament advised MLA to come out with such publications over regular intervals so that public is apprised of developmental scenario of the constituency.

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Meanwhile, MLA Kathua has hailed the decision of the Union Government over inclusion of Lakhanpur town among 50 places of the country to be developed as Street Food Hubs. He especially thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lakhanpur is the first town of Jammu & Kashmir on Pathankot- Kathua-Jammu route and is visited by lakhs of tourists, pilgrims and transit travellers throughout the year. This joint initiative of the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Development (MoHUA) and the Department of Financial services under PM- SVANidhi Scheme will further enhance town's popularity as a preferred highway stopover.

MLA lamented that he had in the last Assembly session asked the J&K Govt. to come out a policy for providing soft loans for housing and improvement of the eateries of Lakhanpur "Palle Wale" but the Government had replied that they have no scheme for these traditional "Palle Walle" and in this backdrop the decision of the Union Government is a welcome step. It will help in promotion of our local culinary heritage besides ensuring livelihood for our Lakhanpur food vendors.