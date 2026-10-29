MLA Kathua lays foundation of community hall

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 28: MLA Kathua, Dr Bharat Bhushan today inaugurated a public library at Karroh village near Lakhanpur and laid the foundation stone of a community hall at Maha village.

The MLA said he had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the development of the library, adding that the facility would encourage reading among youth and help students prepare for competitive examinations and pursue their academic goals.

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He appreciated the Rural Development Department, particularly BDO Keerian-Gandhyal Sukriti Koul and her team, for their efforts in making the library functional.

He also interacted with students, who thanked him for fulfilling their long-pending demand.

Later, Dr Bharat Bhushan laid the foundation stone of a community hall near Ram Leela Club in Maha village, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh to meet the local residents' demand.

BDO Sukriti Koul, former DDC Vice Chairman Raghunandan Singh Bablu, former Municipal Committee Lakhanpur president Ravinder Sharma, officials of the Rural Development Department, panchayat representatives, youth leaders and local residents of Maha and Karroh were present on the occasions.