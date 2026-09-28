MLA Kathua inaugurates State-Level ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: A state-level programme under the "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan" was organised by MY Bharat Jammu & Kashmir, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, at Government Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, with the participation of more than 300 students.

Dr Bharat Bhushan, MLA Kathua was the chief guest on the occasion who inaugurated the programme as the in the presence of Gopal Namdeo, Assistant Director, My Bharat ,Srinagar.

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Dr Bharat Bhushan while addressing the students emphasised the importance of sustained public participation in the fight against substance abuse and highlighted the role of youth in taking the message of a drug-free society to their families and communities.

He said the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on August 2, 2026, marks a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse, with youth participation at its centre.

Dr Bharat Bhushan urged students to make healthy and responsible choices and said awareness generated through such programmes should not remain confined to educational institutions but should reach homes and communities.

Sushil Singh Charak, MY Bharat Resource Person, J&K and Chief Functionary, Nations Development Association (NDA), also addressed the students and spoke about the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.

He said that the success of a youth-focused campaign depends on the participation of young people themselves and encouraged students to carry the message of "Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat" beyond the school campus.

A Health Check-up camp was also organised with the support of the National Health Mission (NHM), where participating students were provided health screening and health-related guidance. The inclusion of the health component further strengthened the focus on preventive health and youth wellness.

The programme was conducted under the guidance and supervision of Nitin Hangloo, State Director, MY Bharat, J&K,, with the support of MY Bharat officials, school authorities and Youth Clubs of various districts of Kashmir.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Gopal Namdeo, Assistant Director and District Youth Officer (DYO), MY Bharat Srinagar.