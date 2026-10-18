MLA Kathua dedicates 5 works worth Rs 62 lakhs to people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan today dedicated five developmental works to the public executed at an estimated cost of Rs 33.5 lakh besides laid the foundation of two additional class Rooms in Government Middle School, Bijjit to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.5 lakh.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan first dedicated five works of lanes, drains and deep drains executed in Ward No. 7, Kathua. The works executed extend from Mohalla Anirudh Sharma former Councillor, Mohalla Santokh Raj, Mohalla sanitation workers, Mohalla Post Master and Mohalla Jaggi foreman.

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Dr. Bharat Bhushan apprised that he had approved these works keeping in view the massive insanitation and dilapidated condition of the lanes and drains in Ward No.7 of Kathua. An amount of Rs 33.5 lakh has been spent on execution of these works.

Then MLA visited remote village Bijjit of Kathua where flash floods and cloud burst of August 2025 had damaged the Middle School building and there was long felt need to provide accommodation to the students.

MLA today laid the foundation of two additional class rooms in this school to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.5 Lakhs.

Sukriti Koul, Block Development Officer, Keerian Gandyal, former president of Municipal Committee Lakhanpur, Ravinder Sharma, Block, Junior Engineer of PWD Rural Development Department, former Sarpanch of Bijjit Panchayat Uttam Singh, former Sarpanch Dilwan Panchayat Dilawar Singh, Mandal president Suman Bala, and others including residents of ward no 7 and Bijjit were present at respective places.

Later MLA participated in "My Bharat Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat" awareness programme in Government Degree College Kathua where students and faculty member were administered Nasha Mukt pledge.