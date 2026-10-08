MLA inaugurates SnowShoe national camp

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: MLA Zadibal and National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq inaugurated the SnowShoe running national coaching camp for the World SnowShoe Championship-2027 at Polo Ground, Srinagar.

Organised by the J&K SnowShoe Association under the aegis of the SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI), the camp is being attended by around 30 shortlisted athletes from different parts of the country, including 22 athletes from outside J&K. The camp is part of India’s preparations for the World Championship, scheduled to be held in Italy.

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Interacting with the athletes, Tanvir Sadiq described SnowShoe running as a high-endurance sport requiring considerable stamina and strength. He said the sport could be promoted in J&K without major infrastructure or costly facilities, as it primarily requires snow and snowshoes.

He also said he would explore the possibility of supporting the sport through Constituency Development Fund resources for procuring equipment.

J&K SnowShoe Association president Tariq Ghani said the association aimed to promote winter sports and tourism through SnowShoe running. Vice President Arif Laigaroo said around 80 per cent of the participating athletes belonged to the junior category, describing their early preparation as a positive sign.

SSFI Vice President Harish Kumar, association office bearers Muzamil Mir, Reyaz Wani and Ahsan Ali, and coach Tahir Mir were also present.