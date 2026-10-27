MLA inaugurates road blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

BISHNAH, Oct 26: MLA Bishnah, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Bhagat here today inaugurated road blacktopping work at Sabzi Mandi Chak Avtara for which Rs. 40.89 lakh have been approved.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasized that development remains a central priority across the Bishnah constituency with particular focus on addressing public needs through practical and result-oriented initiatives.

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He stated that improving roads and essential public facilities is crucial for supporting local livelihoods, strengthening economic activity and ensuring greater convenience for residents.

Dr. Bhagat stressed that development must go beyond announcements and translate into visible improvements in daily lives of the people.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Surjit Singh, District general secretary, Border Jammu, Sumit Sharma, Mandal Pradhan, Kuldeep Sodhi, general secretary, former Sarpanches Sonu and Amit Sharma, Surinder Singh, senior leaders, Arjun Singh Charak, Sohan Lal, Naib Sarpanch, Nautty and Sudesh Sargotra, AEE, PWD (R&B), along with other officials and local representatives.