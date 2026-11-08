MLA inaugurates Panchayat Ghar building

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 7: MLA Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan here today inaugurated Panchayat Ghar building in Changran Panchayat.

BDO Kathua, Rajesh Kumar, former Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohinder Nath Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Lamberdar, Jagdish Raj, Pawan, Ravi Kumar, Romesh Kumar, Subash Chander, Giano Ram, Parshotam Kumar, Tara Ram, Pritam Chand, Kuldeep Kumar, Radha Shyam, Manohar Lal and locals of the area were also present on the occasion.

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Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Panchayat Ghar building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh and it has a meeting hall, computer room, rooms for Secretary Panchayat and Sarpanch.

He also said that the Panchayat Ghar building will be used for all the activities related to the Panchayat.

Former Sarpanch and other former PRIs and residents of the area demanded tile work and path-work for the Panchayat Ghar and the MLA assured to get these works done in phased manner.

Later on the MLA laid foundation for construction of drains in different lanes of Changran Panchayat to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh.