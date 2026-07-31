MLA inaugurates Ghat, walkway project

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, July 30: MLA Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Bhagat here today inaugurated the revamping of Ghats and walkways from Baba Sunder Singh Ji Gurdwara to Hari Mandir Ghat.

The project is expected to incur a cost of Rs. 1.34 crore.

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Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that the project will enhance the beauty of the riverfront while providing improved facilities to devotees, tourists and locals.

He reiterated his commitment to develop Akhnoor as a major pilgrimage and heritage tourism destination by creating a comprehensive tourism circuit.

Bhagat informed that several key projects have recently been sanctioned for the constituency, including the Heritage Bazaar, tourism projects at Jia Pota and Sumah and the revival of the Old Hospital at Akhnoor.

The MLA also said that, due to the efforts of the Government and the District Administration, Amarnath pilgrims from across the country are now visiting Akhnoor, giving a significant boost to tourism in the region.

Executive Engineer PWD, Sanjeev Sharma, Assistant Director Tourism Jammu, Vishal Sadhotra, Dharam Pal Gupta, president, Sports Club Akhnoor, Tilak Raj Gupta, Rakesh Malhotra, ex-Councillor, Neeraj Sharma, Shamsher Dass, Balwinder Singh, Ayush Singh Jamwal, Ashok Langer, Ganesh Kumar, Varinder Kumar, Kishori Sharma, Babu Ram, Prashant Sharma, Mohan Lal, Shakti, Yash Pal, Raghuvir Kumar, Ram Krishan, Jagdish Singh, Sonia Verma, Pankaj Gupta, Lal Chand, Kashmir Singh, Vishal Sangral, Deepak Sharma, Abhishek Verma many others were also present on the occasion.