MLA inaugurates flood protection works

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 20: MLA Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan here today inaugurated flood protection works under SASCI scheme.

The function was organized by Flood Control Division Kathua at village Dilwan from where flood protection works were started.

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Superintending Engineer, Flood Control Division Kathua, Sanjay Nagpal; former DDC Vice Chairman, Raghunandan Singh Bablu; District president BJP, Updesh Andotra; Mandal president, Suman Bala; Pawan, former Sarpanch; Dillawar Singh, Romi Sharma, Principal New Era Public School, Kuldeep Kumar, Dharam Singh, former Councillor, Anirudh Sharma, SC Morcha District president, Nagesh Sarmal, Makhnu, AEE Akhil Sharma, JE Vipan Kumar and prominent persons of the area were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan while speaking on the occasion said that the floods and resultant devastation of August 2025, damaged many roads, houses, disrupted water supplies and eroded banks of Maggar Khad, Sherpur Khad, Sahar Khad and Kathua Khad.

“After devastation, temporary restoration of services was undertaken and there was need to protect river and Khad banks to prevent further loss of life, check soil erosion and minimize loss to the infrastructure,” he maintained adding that the sanction of Rs. 3.78 crore under SASCI to carry out restoration works on Sahar Khad, Maggar Khad, Ravi River and its tributaries will provide much needed boost to restoration works.

Later on the MLA attended farmers meeting organized by the Department of Agriculture in connection with release of 23rd instalment of Rs. 18880 Crore by PM Modi of Kissan Samman Nidhi.