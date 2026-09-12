MLA inaugurates development works worth Rs 30 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 11: MLA Kathua Dr Bharat Bhushan today started three developmental works worth Rupees thirty lakhs in Kathua town.

At the outset, MLA started work of a deep Borewell in Chak Sona Nupa, Kalibari Kathua worth five lakhs.

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The upper Chak Sona Nupa Mohalla residents were facing acute shortage of drinking water and with the commissioning of borewell, the residents will get much needed relief.

Then MLA inaugurated the construction work of three lanes and drains in Parliwand Ward No 8 Kathua from footbridge near shop of Dr Kaka to house of Sardar Manohar Singh.

These three lanes and drains have been executed at an estimated cost of Rupees twelve lakhs.

Later, the MLA started construction work of an additional class room in New Primary School, Lower Shiva Nagar, Kathua which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rupees thirteen lakhs.

The residents thanked MLA for initiating developmental works in their areas.