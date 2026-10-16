MLA inaugurates development works

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 15: MLA, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, here today inaugurated four important development works worth Rs. 57.40 lakh.

The development works included an Open Gym at PM Shri Government Girls High School, Katra, costing Rs. 12 lakh; construction of two additional classrooms at GHS Dhanori, costing Rs. 34.80 lakh; construction of boundary wall at GHS Dhanori, costing Rs. 7.60 lakh and major repair work at Middle School, Sarna, costing Rs. 3 lakh. The inauguration was held in the presence of XEN PWD Katra, AEE PWD Katra and other staff members of the PWD Department.

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Sardari Lal Dubey, Sanjay Gandotra, Diwaker Sharma, Des Raj, Chuni Lal, Arun Sharma, Manik Baru and Happy Sharma were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA reiterated his commitment for the overall development of his Constituency.

He emphasised that strengthening educational infrastructure, improving basic amenities and addressing genuine needs of the people would continue to remain among his key priorities.

Sharma reaffirmed his resolve to pursue development works across the Constituency to ensure better facilities and improved opportunities for the residents.

Local residents and the school staff expressed gratitude to the MLA for taking up these important development works.