MLA honours yoga gold medallist

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 12: MLA Kathua Dr Bharat Bhushan honoured Aavya Singh, a Class 5 student, for winning Gold at the UT-level 7th Yoga Competition held in Ganderbal. He congratulated her on bringing laurels to Kathua and wished her success.

Later, the MLA inaugurated a Bata showroom in the Police Lines area, opened by young entrepreneur Mohit Choudhary, and a renovated V-Mart showroom on College Road. Former Chief Medical Officer Dr R.S. Wazir, financial advisor Kamal Sharma and other prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

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Dr Bharat Bhushan said the two ventures would offer an enhanced shopping experience and generate employment opportunities for educated youth. He also encouraged young people to explore self-employment opportunities.