MLA Hazratbal lays foundation stone of playfield at Dara

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, today laid the foundation stone of a playfield at Dara, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Sagar said that the playfield will provide the youngsters with a dedicated space for sports, recreation, and nurturing their talent.

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He said that the project was among his poll commitments and expressed satisfaction that the promise has now been fulfilled.

The MLA Hazratbal assured locals that he will continue to strive for addressing the developmental needs of the area.