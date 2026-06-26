MLA flags off annual Chandi Mata Shiya Dhar Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 25: The annual Chandi Mata Shiya Dhar Yatra was flagged off from here today by MLA Doda, Shakti Raj Parihar.

The flagging off ceremony began with prayers and paying of obeisance at Shiv Temple, Nagri which was followed by a Yatra march up to the Bharat Road from where the Yatra was formally flagged off.

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Makhan Lal, president of Yatra Committee Doda and Vipan Sharma, chairman, were also present on the occasion.

This two-day walking Yatra holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of the region.

On day 1, the pilgrims will halt at a designated spot and then they will proceed for the next sacred location on day 2.

Thousands of devotees from Doda, Kishtwar and adjoining areas participated in this Yatra, raising slogans of 'Jai Mata Di' throughout the route.

Elaborate security arrangements, along with Langar and medical facilities were put in place for the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Shakti Raj Parihar extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims and prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for everyone.