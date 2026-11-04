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Home / Jammu news / MLA discusses development issues of Kathua with CM

MLA discusses development issues of Kathua with CM

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 3: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua, Dr Bharat Bhushan today met Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah in Civil Secretariat, here. As per a communication MLA Kathua discussed issues of development of the constituency with the Chief Minister particularly...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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MLA Kathua Dr Bharat Bhushan during a meeting with CM, Omar Abdullah at Jammu on Tuesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua, Dr Bharat Bhushan today met Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah in Civil Secretariat, here.

As per a communication MLA Kathua discussed issues of development of the constituency with the Chief Minister particularly pertaining to Housing & Urban Development, NABARD, Public Works Department (PWD) and SASCI projects which are under execution in the constituency.

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The Chief Minister evinced keen interest in the development of Kathua and assured MLA of continued support.

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