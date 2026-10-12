MLA dedicates 2 transformers, conducts Public Darbar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan today dedicated two 100 KVA transformers to the people of Chak Drab Khan village near Badala, Kathua.

These transformers have been installed in different wards of Chak Drab Khan village and will meet the electricity requirements of the people living there.

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Earlier there was a problem of low voltage and the transformer installed years ago used to go out of order and the inhabitants particularly students were the worst sufferers. Now with the installation of two transformers in the village, the problem of low voltage and continuous transformer breakdown will be over.

The Assistant Engineer, JPDCL Kathua, Amit Gupta and JE, Suchait Sharma besides residents of the village were present on both the locations. Choudhary Lal Hussain - an octogenarian of the village told that they were facing the problem since 1983 and thanked MLA Kathua for reaching out to poor people and redressing their long pending demands.

Vinod Kumar, district secretary, Nagesh Kumar, district president, SC Morcha, Babu Ram Sharma, Captain (retd) Pawan, former Sarpanch, Shub Karni, Jagdiah Raj, Subash Chand, Lal Hussain, Murad Ali, Alam Din , Reham Ali were also present on the occasion.

Then MLA visited Sawan Chak area Kathua where residents had arranged a Public Darbar. Mohinder Singh former vice president, Municipal Council, Kathua, Damanjeet Singh, Minority Morcha senior leader, Babu Ram Sharma, former Deputy Director Planning and other residents of the area were present on the occasion.