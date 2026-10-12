MLA Bishnah visits hailstorm affected villages

Excelsior Correspondent

BISHNAH, Oct 11: To assess the damage caused by the recent hailstorm and adverse weather conditions, MLA Dr. Rajeev Kumar Bhagat today visited several villages across the Bishnah constituency.

During the visit, he was accompanied by officials from the Agriculture Department and the Revenue Department to assess the losses suffered by farmers and local residents.

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During his tour, Dr Rajeev visited Shahpur, Chakra, Chimna, Chak Nandpur, Badarpur, Allah, Arnia, Treva, Changia and Jawowal, the last border village, along with other adjoining areas affected by the storm.

He interacted with farmers and local residents, listened to their concerns and sought information about the damage caused to their crops and agricultural land.

Farmers explained the difficulties they were facing and requested that their losses be assessed at the earliest so that eligible affected families could receive assistance under the applicable Government provisions.

The MLA directed the concerned officials to conduct a proper field-level assessment and ensure that the damage reported by farmers was documented accurately.

He also appealed to all farmers whose crops had suffered damage due to the hailstorm to report their losses promptly under the applicable crop insurance scheme.

He advised affected farmers to contact the Crop Insurance Helpline Number 14447 for information and guidance regarding the procedure for reporting crop damage and submiting insurance claims.

Ex-Sarpanches Vijay Saini, Surjeet Singh, Jammu Border General Secretary Surjeet Singh and other local representatives, also accompanied the MLA during his visit.