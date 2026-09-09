MLA Bishnah kick-starts Rs 60 lakh development works in Kheri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Continuing his commitment towards the holistic development of the Bishnah Assembly Constituency, Dr Rajeev Kumar Bhagat, MLA Bishnah, today visited village Kheri and formally kick-started development works worth approximately Rs 60 lakh under various Government schemes.

During the visit, the MLA inaugurated the permanent restoration and improvement work of the Kheri–Kurwal Road, being executed under the UT Capex Budget 2025-26 (Road Sector). He also commenced the balance developmental works at Chak Murrar, aimed at ensuring smooth and convenient movement of the public and improving connectivity in the area.

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Dr Rajeev Kumar Bhagat stated that road connectivity is the backbone of rural development and directed the concerned officers to ensure the timely completion of all sanctioned works. He emphasized that any leftover developmental work pending in the area should be identified and taken up on priority so that the public does not face inconvenience.

The local residents expressed great enthusiasm and satisfaction over the ongoing developmental initiatives. They appreciated the efforts of the MLA in addressing long-pending demands related to roads and other public infrastructure and thanked him for ensuring that development reaches every corner of the constituency.

Among those present on the occasion were SS Charak, District Intellectual and Senior Citizens Cell; Vijay Kumar Saini, Senior BJP Leader; Rajeev Sharma, Senior BJP Leader; Rakesh Kumar, Mandal President; Pardeep Kumar, General Secretary; and Raven Sharma, General Secretary, Yuva Morcha, besides officers and engineers of the R&B Department, other senior party leaders and local residents.