MLA Banihal lays foundation stone of Mangit–Jamando Road

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, Oct 30: MLA Banihal–Gool, Sajjad Shaheen, today laid the foundation stone of the Mangit–Jamando Road, marking the commencement of work on a long-pending demand of the local population.

The road will provide connectivity to the picturesque tourist destination of Jamando and open new opportunities for tourism and local economic activities. Shaheen said that plans are also underway to develop a park at Jamando to further promote the area as an attractive tourist destination.

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He further informed that an internal circular road connecting Mangit and Mahoo has also been proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, and work on the project is expected to start shortly. He added that work on improving road connectivity to Mangit and the Bajnari Road is also expected to commence soon. Several other road projects aimed at connecting remote habitations and potential tourist destinations have also been taken up and proposed.

On the power front, Shaheen said that separate 11 kV feeders for Neel and Ukhral were successfully commissioned yesterday at the 33/11 kV Receiving Station, Ramsoo. He said the feeder segregation fulfils a long-pending demand of the local population and is expected to improve power distribution, reduce frequent interruptions and ensure better electricity supply in Neel, Ukhral, Ramsoo and adjoining areas.