MLA Banihal lays foundation for Central Park facelift

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 6: MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen today laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1 crore Central Park Beautification Project at Banihal.

The project aims to transform the park into a modern recreational space featuring landscaped green areas, walking tracks, seating facilities, children's play zones, decorative lighting, and other public amenities, providing residents with a vibrant and attractive community space.

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Addressing the gathering, Sajjad Shaheen said the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the Banihal-Gool constituency is witnessing an unprecedented pace of developmental transformation after years of neglect.

He also announced that all major towns in the Banihal-Gool constituency will undergo comprehensive beautification and facelift works in a phased manner. Modern public spaces, improved streetscapes, better drainage, pedestrian facilities, landscaping, lighting, and other civic amenities will be developed to transform urban centres into cleaner, greener, and more attractive towns.

"The beautification of Central Park Banihal is only the beginning of a larger vision for urban renewal. Our objective is to create modern public spaces and quality infrastructure while ensuring that every village and town benefits from the ongoing development process," the MLA said.